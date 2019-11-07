WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 6, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD's takeover by Texas education brass official
Guardsman killed days before Christmas and feet from family
Innocent woman shot while fleeing gunfight in Westchase
Boy still in hospital after suffering stroke in PE class
Woman accused of throwing phone at student with autism
Man trying to stop thief who stole neighbor's truck run over
Officer burned in Christmastime crash gets free new car
Show More
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
McDonald's owner killed in front of restaurant gets own street
What you need to know about our next cold front
Selena-themed cruise to launch from Kemah for one night only
More TOP STORIES News