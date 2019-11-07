Society

ABC13 Evening News for November 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD's takeover by Texas education brass official
Guardsman killed days before Christmas and feet from family
Innocent woman shot while fleeing gunfight in Westchase
Boy still in hospital after suffering stroke in PE class
Woman accused of throwing phone at student with autism
Man trying to stop thief who stole neighbor's truck run over
Officer burned in Christmastime crash gets free new car
Show More
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
World's largest steam locomotive making pit stop in Houston
McDonald's owner killed in front of restaurant gets own street
What you need to know about our next cold front
Selena-themed cruise to launch from Kemah for one night only
More TOP STORIES News