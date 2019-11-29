WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 28, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot with Houston ties, family killed in plane crash in Canada
2 cruise ship passengers out of Galveston killed in Belize crash
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Plant fire continues to burn, evacuation order remains
12-year-old grazed by stray bullet while inside home on Thanksgiving
Texas City woman strangled on Thanksgiving honored
From death bed to law school; A story of survival
Show More
Kemah mayor strangled by husband for coming home late
Taco shop honors local rappers by naming dishes in their honor
95 slaves reinterred at Fort Bend ISD site where they were found
Student's tweet to save dad's Houston restaurant goes viral
Family of 19 among recipients of 'Operation Turkey Dinner'
More TOP STORIES News