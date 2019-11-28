Society

ABC13 Evening News for November 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory evacuation ordered for 4 miles around TPC
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
TPC explosion victim tested after inhaling hot air
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
Galveston couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
Teen shot and killed in front of friends while visiting
Show More
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
Toys 'R' Us is back, and it's coming to the Galleria
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Rapper accused of choking fan gets case dismissed
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
More TOP STORIES News