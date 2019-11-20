WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 19, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner
Woman turns to Ted when insurance won't cover $6K MS drug
Parents sentenced for dissolving toddler's body in acid
JJ Watt posts his number for fans to text him
Trump impeachment hearing witness is Spring Branch ISD alum
Armored car heist suspect killed by guard was from Houston
HISD teachers file lawsuit to stop takeover of school board
Show More
TSU law school tied to admissions 'improprieties': sources
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
Stray with nose growth named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
Teen dies after Halloween night road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News