ABC13 Evening News for November 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared unfit to stand trial
Tour the hospital where accused killers go for mental treatment
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Houstonian pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Deals and discounts on Disney+
