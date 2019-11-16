WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 15, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared unfit to stand trial
Tour the hospital where accused killers go for mental treatment
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Houstonian pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Show More
2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Deals and discounts on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News