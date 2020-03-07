Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several HISD employees quarantined after traveling abroad
Galveston Co. fugitive on the run for 29 years arrested
MLB, NBA and NHL close locker rooms to media
Trump wants payroll tax relief to calm coronavirus-spooked markets
Houston 'tox-doc' explains how to prevent coronavirus
Post Malone arrives in Houston and gets his wing fix at Pluckers
SPONSORED: Katherine shares her rodeo-inspired frito pie recipe
Show More
Light rain showers this evening, foggy late tonight
Justin Verlander likely out of season opener with back injury
More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered: WHO
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
Montgomery Co. deputy arrested on child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News