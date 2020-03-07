BREAKING NEWS
Sen. Ted Cruz isolates after contact with COVID-19 patient
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 8, 2020
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
TOP STORIES
Total coronavirus cases in Houston-area increases to 11
Sen. Ted Cruz isolates after contact with COVID-19 patient
Rice cancels classes amidst COVID-19 fears
Bible untouched by flames that destroyed woman's truck
2 killed in murder-suicide at Texas City nursing home
2 dead in officer-involved shooting near Deerbrook Mall
Warmer temps ahead, sea fog returns this week
Evacuees from coronavirus-infected cruise headed to Texas
More than 100 coronavirus cases in New York
2 adults, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide
Deputy injured after crash involving suspected drunk driver
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
