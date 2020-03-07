Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
11 hospital workers quarantined after coronavirus contact
Petition asks City of Houston to cancel the rodeo
Popular Galveston hotel evacuated due to salon fire
Undefeated Houston Roughnecks defeat Seattle Dragons
Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue
New Astros autograph signing policies at spring training
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases rise to 89
Warmer temps ahead. Sea fog returns Sunday night
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Man breaks into downtown hotel, prompting evacuations
