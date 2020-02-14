WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 5, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice employee among 2 coronavirus cases in Harris Co.
6 Texas labs equipped to test coronavirus, Gov. Abbott says
HISD COO reassigned to work from home after FBI investigation
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine
Show More
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
Elita Loresca visits with Wilchester Elementary
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center
More TOP STORIES News