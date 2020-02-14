Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Rice employee among 2 coronavirus cases in Harris Co.
6 Texas labs equipped to test coronavirus, Gov. Abbott says
HISD COO reassigned to work from home after FBI investigation
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
How to make hand sanitizer
Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine
AJ Armstrong's brother told doctors he witnessed murders
Elita Loresca visits with Wilchester Elementary
Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center
