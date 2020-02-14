Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD and HFD COVID-19 cases increase
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Rep. Al Green distributes materials to Fort Bend City officials
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Future of Texas bullet train uncertain after employees laid off
Wet cool front through Houston
Show More
Possible restrictions on birth plans due to COVID-19
Officials warning Lake Houston visitors in large groups
2 dead, 3 injured in Texas City apartment shooting
810 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Slow test results delaying COVID-19 diagnoses
More TOP STORIES News