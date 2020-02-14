WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 26, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 death in city of Houston involved recent traveler
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
Astros icon Jimmy Wynn passes away
COVID-19 tests: What to know about private and public testing
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Show More
HCSO deputy quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus
Houston-area recovery fund set up in midst of COVID-19 crisis
Rap legend Scarface says he tested positive for coronavirus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities' COVID-19 efforts
More TOP STORIES News