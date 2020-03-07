BREAKING NEWS
3 HPD officers test positive for coronavirus
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 23, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Ft. Bend, Galveston closing restaurants, bars
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Are Texas hospitals ready for steep rise in COVID-19 cases?
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Mayor hits back at Dallas-area 'shelter-in-place' claim
Show More
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 199
Houston could hit 90-degrees a month ahead of schedule
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News