BREAKING NEWS
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 115
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 20, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 115
Mayor Turner says those behind rumors will be prosecuted
Optimism growing that more protective gear is coming
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
Laid-off hospitality workers can be paid to volunteer
Joel Osteen announces blood drive amid COVID-19
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend
Man who tested positive for COVID warns others
H-E-B, Favor team up to deliver groceries to seniors
Here's when an at-home coronavirus test is coming
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
More TOP STORIES News