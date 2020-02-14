WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 2, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris Co., officials say
Coronavirus patient mistakenly released went to San Antonio mall
Day after Buttigieg bows out, Biden wants him 'on his team'
SPONSORED: Buckle up! Here's Chelsey's BBQ chicken chili recipe
Authorities warn Rodeo bartenders of over-serving consequences
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Say 'I do' to wedding savings at the bridal flea market
What to know about the severe weather risk this week
Bartender charged for allegedly overserving driver in deadly crash
'This is the culprit': Photo shows damaged water line
Suspect arrested after man shot inside Liberty Co. trailer home
More TOP STORIES News