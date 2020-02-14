Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris Co., officials say
Coronavirus patient mistakenly released went to San Antonio mall
Day after Buttigieg bows out, Biden wants him 'on his team'
SPONSORED: Buckle up! Here's Chelsey's BBQ chicken chili recipe
Authorities warn Rodeo bartenders of over-serving consequences
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Say 'I do' to wedding savings at the bridal flea market
What to know about the severe weather risk this week
Bartender charged for allegedly overserving driver in deadly crash
'This is the culprit': Photo shows damaged water line
Suspect arrested after man shot inside Liberty Co. trailer home
More TOP STORIES News