ABC13 Evening News for March 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
7 people recover from coronavirus in Houston-area, officials say
Stormy cold front blows into Houston Friday
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Texas bans all dine-in restaurants and bars as part of order
What Houston looks like during the COVID-19 outbreak
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Houstonians laid off file for unemployment amid coronavirus
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
Seventh grader collects food for classmates in need amid school closures
Fort Bend Co. residents to get free disinfectant solution
Most HISD employees to be paid while schools are closed
Friendswood Girl Scout troop delivers care packages to first responders
