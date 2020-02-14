WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 17, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Ft. Bend, Galveston closing restaurants, bars
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston cancels Sunday Masses
Firefighters concerned as protective gear runs low
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
38 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
International Space Station will be over Houston Tues night
Show More
Clinic offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston
Gov. Abbott activates National Guard in response to coronavirus
Friday's cold front could help wash away the oak pollen
Financial tips to help you through a pandemic or other crisis
What to do if coronavirus outbreak impacted your job
More TOP STORIES News