ABC13 Evening News for March 16, 2020
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
TOP STORIES
All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
Working parents have option to send their kids to after-school
Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website
4 COVID-19 cases tied to same Houston Rodeo BBQ Cook-off tent
SPONSORED: Here's your go-to recipe to make while at home
Stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Whataburger helps offer 'distance learning' to students
Food Town offers senior hours for customers over 65
Need a job? Grocery stores are hiring right now
