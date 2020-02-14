WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 13, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 23 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Movie theaters implement seat separation, social distancing
List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Warm weekend for most, but some get a cool down
Houston not on list of US airports under new rules
Answers to most common coronavirus questions
Show More
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
As coronavirus inches closer, Trump says he'll likely be tested 'fairly soon'
Online classes could be a problem for some families
Houston-area school closings and delays
Coronavirus fears lead to vital need of blood donations
More TOP STORIES News