BREAKING NEWS
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for March 12, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 18 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
Texas A&M, Rice University cancel classes amid COVID-19
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Answers to most common coronavirus questions
Show More
XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on US-288
City will not cut off water for unpaid bills
March Madness called off after conference tourneys cancel
More TOP STORIES News