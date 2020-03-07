Society

ABC13 Evening News for March 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 13 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden wins Michigan, Miss., Mo.
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
Nursing homes are "ground zero" for COVID-19
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Show More
Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail
Less rain, more fog on Wednesday
Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
More TOP STORIES News