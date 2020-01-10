WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for January 9, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani among this year's rodeo performers
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Officials give preparation advice as severe weather moves in
Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Newly installed camera devices helps police track criminals
'I got something for you' | Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck
Show More
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
Actor Edd Byrnes, known for "77 Sunset Strip," dies at 87, family says
'Our little miracle': Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
Company wants to put ads closer to movie start times
Mesmerizing time-lapse shows 'sea' of clouds rolling through sky
More TOP STORIES News