Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly crash
Houston explosion: Electrical spark may have triggered blast
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
Rumors spread over coronavirus being in Houston's Chinatown
Sunny weekend, major temp swing next week
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
3-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises
Show More
Woman struck helping stranded driver taken off life support
Woman with 'F Trump' sticker gets fraud charges dropped
This new app makes surgery a little less scary for families
Trump impeachment trial to drag into next week, acquittal likely
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News