ABC13 Evening News for January 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
TOP STORIES
HPD officers shoot and kill armed suspect in NE Houston
Count dropped against fiery crash driver charged twice before
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man shot at by suspected mailman shooter: 'I prayed so hard'
Alvin shopping center hub for one-of-a-kind meats and treats
Up to 100 meteors per hour during Quadrantid meteor shower
Shadow Creek student helps the homeless by collecting backpacks
Original Texans player says current team primed for deep playoff run
Bills fan from Houston out $200 after this playoff ticket scam
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
2020 scam? Police warn public not to abbreviate year
