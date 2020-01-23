Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School coach accused of threatening principal with gun
One more round of storms and fog overnight
Bellaire HS shooting suspect told investigators where gun was
Woman gets 50 years in prison for killing woman over purse
1 killed, 5 injured after shooting in downtown Seattle, police say
Recording studio owner arrested in teen trafficking case
Earl Campbell on how he got #34
Show More
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
New rules restrict what types of service animals can fly
HISD to make security changes following Bellaire HS shooting
How a Ft. Bend Co. race could impact political balance in DC
More TOP STORIES News