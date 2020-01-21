WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for January 20, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Crosby woman dies from flu after trip to Israel, family says
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of her children
Raveneaux Country Club to be turned into retention basin
8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is a passionate staff
Show More
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
More TOP STORIES News