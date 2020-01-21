Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Crosby woman dies from flu after trip to Israel, family says
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of her children
Raveneaux Country Club to be turned into retention basin
8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is a passionate staff
Show More
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
More TOP STORIES News