BREAKING NEWS
Bellaire HS students will have bags checked Thursday
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for January 15, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS students will have bags checked Thursday
Bellaire High first U.S. school shooting fatality in 2020
HISD leader 'saddened and angered' in wake of shooting
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Prepare for another foggy commute
Teen remains in ICU with head injuries after hit-and-run
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
Show More
HPD officer injured in crash after chase in west Houston
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
2 Houston sports teams offering fans much needed pick-me-up
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
More TOP STORIES News