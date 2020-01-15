Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected Bellaire HS shooter arrested: Police
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager in wake of Astros scandal
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
More dense sea fog tonight, record warmth Wednesday
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
Show More
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Famed attorney Steven 'Rocket' Rosen dies after battle with ALS
Texas church shooting hero awarded highest civilian honor
More TOP STORIES News