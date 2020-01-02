Society

ABC13 Evening News for January 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
VIDEO: 61-year-old man kicked, beaten by robbers
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
How hard will JJ Watt play in playoff game after pec tear?
How Ed Oliver feels about playing against his hometown
Show More
Dog put down after being thrown from stolen vehicle
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
ATF and 35 postal inspectors investigating shooting of mailman
Motorcyclist dead in fiery SE Houston crash
Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020
More TOP STORIES News