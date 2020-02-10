Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars red carpet
Video shows moments before security guard kills customer
Show More
Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week
Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
From J.J. to Halle Berry: Who was seen at UFC 247 in Houston
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
More TOP STORIES News