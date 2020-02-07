WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 6, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, daughter and 3-month-old baby victims of fiery crash
Teen banned over hair length inspires anti-discrimination bill
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes from Waller Co. home
70-year-old homeowner shoots theft suspect
Are you a student looking for paid internships? Start here
Show More
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Company in fatal blast files for bankruptcy
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Get ready for a cold start to your Friday
More TOP STORIES News