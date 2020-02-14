Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot to death at his home near Katy
Houston's boil water notice extended into weekend
Water main had 20 years of service life left when it burst
Former Katy ISD superintendent overpaid by $513k, TEA said
Warmer weekend, strong storms next week
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Show More
Over 200 animals rescued from Katy home
2 women placed in handcuffs after trying to leave Walmart
Esports team prepares for first-ever Houston tournament
What to do after boil water order lifted
Houston water main break: How big are we talking about?
More TOP STORIES News