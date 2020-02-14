BREAKING NEWS
10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 25, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says
Crash that killed woman on bike blocks commute on 610
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
ABC13's Evening News
Realtor chases intruder who was living in vacant home for days
Texas draws Democratic candidates leading up to primary election
Show More
Anonymous buyers purchase Bayou Wildlife Zoo for $3.6 million
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien gives up play-calling duties
Rice University warns students of coyote sightings on campus
6-year-old arrested at Orlando elementary school
More TOP STORIES News