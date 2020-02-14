Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Altuve booed and hit by pitch during his spring training debut
FIRING BACK: Astros respond to sign-stealing lawsuit
Amber Alert issued for missing 8-month-old Mesquite baby
Firefighter hit by fire truck while battling blaze
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Man allegedly beat pregnant girlfriend until she lost child
Kobe and Gianna Bryant remembered with tearful tributes
Show More
Mother says 5th grader got gash in head
Robbery in Rice Village with two women held at gunpoint
SWAT standoff holds up student release at nearby school
Travis Scott bobblehead giveaway already draws long line
The ultimate guide to Houston summer camps
More TOP STORIES News