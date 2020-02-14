Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother receives free gift from mom whose son passed away
Doctors call 6 year old burn victim remarkably resilient
Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers
The gender reveal that couldn't get any more Texas
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Scattered rain Monday with a light freeze at the end of the week
Ninfa's unveils mural of H-Town celebs like Beyonce, JJ Watt
Thousands show up to support Bernie Sanders in Houston rally
NissanSwitch to allow subscribers test drive model vehicles
More TOP STORIES News