WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 21, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reddick says he and other Astros are getting death threats
Woman gets 50 years for pimping out 16-year-old girl
Beautiful blue waves seen in Galveston
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Frosty night in Houston, even colder next week
Fake dentist treated patients in his home, prosecutors say
Is this what Simone Biles is bringing to 2020 Olympics?
Show More
Video shows gunman shooting 10-month-old girl in head
Pay raise may not be enough to fill empty HFD seats
Purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel
Nancy Pelosi visits Port of Houston
Crane accident kills 1 at Bayport Terminal
More TOP STORIES News