Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
'Call police, not the principal,' former prosecutor says
'He loved life': Mother speaks out after son tortured to death
Man enters play area at McDonald's to stab little girl
Democrats set for Nevada debate, first with Bloomberg
Dry evening but cold and dreary for the morning drive
Purse snatchers attack woman at Joe V's Smart Shop
Show More
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
Roughnecks wide receiver grabs another XFL award for Houston
Driver asked to return car gets new one after Turning to Ted
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land
Here's how to stop scammers from taking your tax refund
More TOP STORIES News