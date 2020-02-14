Society

ABC13 Evening News for February 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Truck with raw sewage rolled over across outbound US 59
10 students sent to hospital after smoke at Mayde Creek JHS
Taco Bell manager shot by ex who stalked her, police say
Whataburger fans get dream wedding
TSU debate coach and his wife reflect on 67 years of marriage
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Smoke and fire: HISD bus incidents by the numbers
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
This major freeway roadwork will slow down your weekend plans
V-DAY SURPRISE: King penguin chick born at Moody Gardens
