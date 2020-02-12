WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 11, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified
Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene
Another cold front brings higher rain chance Wednesday
This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
New Hampshire primary: Sanders leading Democrats with 28%
Hit-and-run driver crashes in Montrose with child in car
Show More
Woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Former Astros slugger Marwin Gonzalez apologizes
Suspected rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
4 men arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T in West University
More TOP STORIES News