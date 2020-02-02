WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for February 1, 2020
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Video shows jail fight between confessed Parkland shooter, deputy
Missing University of St. Thomas student found safe
Mother arrested after 7-year-old girl found dead in home
Player $2M richer after winning ticket sold in our area
Pearland Animal Shelter offering free pet adoptions
Do you know him? Houston man wanted for child trafficking
Show More
1 officer killed, another injured during traffic stop in Corpus Christi
'Live from New York, it's JJ Watt!' Texans star to host SNL
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
Secret Houston: Explore the city's hidden gems
RodeoHouston to host first-ever sensory-friendly carnival
More TOP STORIES News