BREAKING NEWS
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for December 23, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Channelview resident kills 3 suspected burglars inside home
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
Family threaten to be evicted because of two-year-old ill son
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Mayor wants there to be Lizzo Day in Houston
Show More
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
Here's where you can volunteer this holiday season
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News