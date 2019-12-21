WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for December 20, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Looking back: Violence against new moms
Man sentenced to life for Montrose murder to be exonerated
Show More
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Meteorologist Elita Loresca brings TV experience to 2nd graders
Homeless shelter in desperate need of cots for residents
Constables play Santa and donate toys to more than 800 kids
Kids go on shopping spree with cops and jocks
More TOP STORIES News