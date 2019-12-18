WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for December 17, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston tonight
Texans' Watson, Hopkins and Tunsil selected to 2020 Pro Bowl
Judge sides with homeowners in lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
Show More
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
Drivers call out Mayor Turner over un-fixed potholes
Neighbor threatens to sue NFL player after death of family dog
'No criminal conduct' found in Montgomery Co. hazing investigation
More TOP STORIES News