Society

ABC13 Evening News for December 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston tonight
Texans' Watson, Hopkins and Tunsil selected to 2020 Pro Bowl
Judge sides with homeowners in lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
Show More
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
Drivers call out Mayor Turner over un-fixed potholes
Neighbor threatens to sue NFL player after death of family dog
'No criminal conduct' found in Montgomery Co. hazing investigation
More TOP STORIES News