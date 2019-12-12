Society

ABC13 Evening News for December 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive in sergeant's death may be headed to Louisiana: Authorities
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Kealia Ohai brushing up on horse riding before Rodeo Parade
Seeing a smoke cloud south of Houston? Here's what we know
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Show More
Driver suffers minor injuries after he says he was shot at
Holiday mystery: Why do letters to Santa arrive at NYC apartment?
'Hey Lizzo! Dance with us!' said Houston Rockets
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
A.J. Armstrong's lawyers bid to keep texts out of retrial
More TOP STORIES News