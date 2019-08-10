BREAKING NEWS
Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 9, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Judge declares mistrial in David Temple sentencing phase
Driver arrested after leading police on rush hour chase
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
Show More
Soggy spring linked to decline of Post Oak trees
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
'I didn't care if I drowned' Woman says boy she saved was priority
Life-threatening rip current warning issued for Galveston
More TOP STORIES News