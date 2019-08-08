Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 7, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power outages expected as crews move giant crates again
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Jack in the Box employee fired after controversial barefoot photo
Loose zebra sends police officers on wild chase
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Kaepernick says he's 'still ready' to return to NFL
'That was murder' Maleah Davis' cousin rants outside courtroom
Show More
Horseback arrest likely to lead to changes nationwide: Acevedo
House explosion investigated as possible hate crime
True crime writer remembers pregnant wife killed by husband
HPD to get $1.5M of overtime to increase protection for shoppers
Reward to catch 'most wanted' sex offender up to $8k
More TOP STORIES News