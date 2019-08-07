WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 6, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Activists protest controversial arrest of mentally ill man
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
Show More
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
Store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them
Rover app pet sitter seen throwing couple's puppy to ground
More TOP STORIES News