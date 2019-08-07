Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 6, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Activists protest controversial arrest of mentally ill man
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
Show More
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
Store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them
Rover app pet sitter seen throwing couple's puppy to ground
More TOP STORIES News