WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 5, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Jury deliberates in murder trial of David Temple
Man released on bond charged with murdering wife
Why these crates will give you a traffic headache on I-45
Family's wait ends when nephew identified among El Paso victims
Chlorine leak at dive-in movie event sends 12 to hospital
Show More
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
Read the fine-print during tax-free weekend
George Springer enjoys teaching young kids baseball fundamentals
HTX+ lands at location-convenient HCC Spring Branch
MAM resale shop instrumental in changing 25,000 lives last year
More TOP STORIES News