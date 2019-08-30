Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom says son kicked out of school over social media post
Man accused of killing couple to avoid murder trial testimony
Texans close preseason against NFC champion L.A. Rams
Snow White soothes boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Possible scenarios for the Texans and Jadaveon Clowney
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Labor Day
Show More
Thieves steal mail from 90 mailboxes in Willowbrook area
Crews searching for missing elderly woman in Montgomery Co.
Child sex assault suspect arrested in Baytown
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
More TOP STORIES News