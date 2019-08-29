Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms leave damage, flooded streets across Houston
Storm drops awning on top of cars at Pasadena grocery store
High water locations on Houston-area roads
High wind shatters revolving door of building downtown
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
ABC13 photojournalist becomes face of cancer treatment campaign
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Show More
Dozens of medical professionals arrested after opioid crackdown
'It's a real mess': Parents frustrated with HISD school buses
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight
Astros surprise passengers at Houston's IAH airport
More TOP STORIES News