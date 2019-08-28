WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 27, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal
Show More
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Some rain and heat relief this week
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
More TOP STORIES News